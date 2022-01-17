Those who invested in InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) five years ago are up 85%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But The InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 85% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 70% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, InterGroup moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:INTG Earnings Per Share Growth January 17th 2022

Dive deeper into InterGroup's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of InterGroup's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that InterGroup has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 70% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand InterGroup better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - InterGroup has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

But note: InterGroup may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

