Those who invested in Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) three years ago are up 37%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 37% over that time, given the rising market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Inovio Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals actually saw its revenue drop by 83% per year over three years. The falling revenue is arguably somewhat reflected in the lacklustre return of 11% per year over three years, which falls short of the market return. As a general rule we don't like it when a loss-making company isn't even growing revenue.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:INO Earnings and Revenue Growth October 20th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 32% in the last year, Inovio Pharmaceuticals shareholders lost 35%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.9% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Inovio Pharmaceuticals .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

