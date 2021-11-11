Those who invested in Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) three years ago are up 262%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) share price is 262% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock!

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While Inovalon Holdings made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Inovalon Holdings' revenue trended up 11% each year over three years. That's pretty nice growth. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 54% per year over three years. The business has made good progress on the top line, but the market is extrapolating the growth. It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Inovalon Holdings

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Inovalon Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 114% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 21% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Inovalon Holdings you should know about.

