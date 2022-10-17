Those who invested in ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) three years ago are up 48%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. Just take a look at ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), which is up 48%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 18% (not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that ImmuCell only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last three years ImmuCell has grown its revenue at 17% annually. That's pretty nice growth. The share price gain of 14% per year shows that the market is paying attention to this growth. If that's the case, then it could be well worth while to research the growth trajectory. Keep in mind that the strength of the balance sheet impacts the options open to the company.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on ImmuCell's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that ImmuCell returned a loss of 15% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 25%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 0.4% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ImmuCell you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

