Those who invested in iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) three years ago are up 294%

It hasn't been the best quarter for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 29% in that time. But in three years the returns have been great. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 294% higher than it was. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because iCAD made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years iCAD saw its revenue grow at 7.3% per year. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. In comparison, the share price rise of 58% per year over the last three years is pretty impressive. We'd need to take a closer look at the revenue and profit trends to see whether the improvements might justify that sort of increase. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about iCAD if you look to the bottom line.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:ICAD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

A Different Perspective

iCAD provided a TSR of 12% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 28% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand iCAD better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - iCAD has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

