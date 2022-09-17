Those who invested in Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) five years ago are up 78%

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) shareholders have enjoyed a 78% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 49% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 9.3%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Haemonetics managed to grow its earnings per share at 75% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 12% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 58.19.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:HAE Earnings Per Share Growth September 17th 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Haemonetics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.3% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 12% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Haemonetics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Haemonetics you should know about.

But note: Haemonetics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.