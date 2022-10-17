Those who invested in Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) three years ago are up 164%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shareholders have seen the share price descend 14% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 164% in that time. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Green Plains didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Green Plains' revenue trended up 8.8% each year over three years. That's a very respectable growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 38% per year over three years. It's hard to value pre-profit businesses, but it seems like the market has become a lot more optimistic about this one! It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

This free interactive report on Green Plains' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Green Plains returned a loss of 20% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 25%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 9% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Green Plains , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

