Those who invested in Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) a year ago are up 182%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. During that period, the share price soared a full 182%. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Good Times Restaurants went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:GTIM Earnings Per Share Growth December 1st 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Good Times Restaurants shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 182% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Good Times Restaurants (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.



Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

