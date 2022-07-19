Those who invested in Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) three years ago are up 179%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 28% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. In three years the stock price has launched 179% higher: a great result. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Golden Entertainment moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:GDEN Earnings Per Share Growth July 19th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Golden Entertainment has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Golden Entertainment's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Golden Entertainment shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 4.3% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 16%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 14% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Golden Entertainment has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

