Those who invested in Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) three years ago are up 108%

You can receive the average market return by buying a low-cost index fund. But you can make better returns by buying undervalued shares. For example, the Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) share price is up 69% in the last three years, slightly above the market return. The stock price is up 4.9%: that's not amazing, but it's better than a kick in the teeth.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, Global Medical REIT failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 74% (annualized). This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earning in the last twelve months.

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The dividend is no better now than it was three years ago, so that is unlikely to have driven the share price higher. But it's far more plausible that the revenue growth of 29% per year is viewed as evidence that Global Medical REIT is growing. It could be that investors are content with the revenue growth on the basis that the company isn't really focussed on profits just yet. And that might explain the higher price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:GMRE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 12th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Global Medical REIT's TSR for the last 3 years was 108%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Global Medical REIT provided a TSR of 11% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 19% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Global Medical REIT better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Global Medical REIT , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

