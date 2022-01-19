Those who invested in Genesco (NYSE:GCO) a year ago are up 61%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) share price is up 61% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 10% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! It is also impressive that the stock is up 30% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Genesco went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:GCO Earnings Per Share Growth January 19th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Genesco's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Genesco shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 61% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.2% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Genesco , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Genesco is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

