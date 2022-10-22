Those who invested in FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) five years ago are up 31%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 31% over five years, which is below the market return. The last year hasn't been great either, with the stock up just 3.8%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that FRP Holdings only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

For the last half decade, FRP Holdings can boast revenue growth at a rate of 6.0% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price has gained 6% per year for five years, that's hardly amazing considering the market also rose. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that FRP Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 3.8% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 6% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for FRP Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

