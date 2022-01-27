Those who invested in Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) five years ago are up 57%

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) share price is up 25% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year hasn't been great either, with the stock up just 3.1%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Four Corners Property Trust's earnings per share are down 13% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

The strong decline in earnings per share suggests the market isn't using EPS to judge the company. The falling EPS doesn't correlate with the climbing share price, so it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

In fact, the dividend has increased over time, which is a positive. Maybe dividend investors have helped support the share price. The revenue growth of about 9.1% per year might also encourage buyers.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:FCPT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 27th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Four Corners Property Trust the TSR over the last 5 years was 57%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Four Corners Property Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.0% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 9% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Four Corners Property Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Four Corners Property Trust (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Four Corners Property Trust is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

