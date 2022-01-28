Those who invested in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) a year ago are up 46%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) share price is 44% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 3.7% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! It is also impressive that the stock is up 36% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year First Northwest Bancorp grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 51%. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 44%). This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:FNWB Earnings Per Share Growth January 28th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how First Northwest Bancorp has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling First Northwest Bancorp stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, First Northwest Bancorp's TSR for the last 1 year was 46%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that First Northwest Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 46% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Northwest Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with First Northwest Bancorp , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

