Those who invested in First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) a year ago are up 59%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) share price is up 55% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 14% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 50% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year First Business Financial Services grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 100%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 55% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on First Business Financial Services, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 7.87.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:FBIZ Earnings Per Share Growth January 11th 2022

We know that First Business Financial Services has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, First Business Financial Services' TSR for the last 1 year was 59%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that First Business Financial Services shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 59% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Business Financial Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that First Business Financial Services is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

