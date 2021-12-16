Those who invested in FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) five years ago are up 74%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) share price is up 67% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 25% share price gain over twelve months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, FB Financial managed to grow its earnings per share at 13% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 11.02 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:FBK Earnings Per Share Growth December 16th 2021

We know that FB Financial has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think FB Financial will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for FB Financial the TSR over the last 5 years was 74%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that FB Financial has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 26% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 12% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FB Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for FB Financial that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

