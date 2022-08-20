Those who invested in Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) three years ago are up 70%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shareholders have seen the share price rise 57% over three years, well in excess of the market return (45%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 6.1% in the last year , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Equitable Holdings became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:EQH Earnings Per Share Growth August 20th 2022

We know that Equitable Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Equitable Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Equitable Holdings' TSR for the last 3 years was 70%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Equitable Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 6.1%. That includes the value of the dividend. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 19% per year. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Equitable Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

We will like Equitable Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

