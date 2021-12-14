Those who invested in Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) five years ago are up 215%

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) share price down 11% in the last month. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. In fact, the share price is 215% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Enova International achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 68% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 26% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 3.16 also suggests market apprehension.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:ENVA Earnings Per Share Growth December 14th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Enova International has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Enova International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 64% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 26% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Enova International you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

