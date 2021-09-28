Those who invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) five years ago are up 71%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 55% over five years, which is below the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 27% share price gain over twelve months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Eagle Bancorp Montana managed to grow its earnings per share at 27% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 7.72 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:EBMT Earnings Per Share Growth September 28th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Eagle Bancorp Montana's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Eagle Bancorp Montana the TSR over the last 5 years was 71%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Eagle Bancorp Montana provided a TSR of 30% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 11% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

But note: Eagle Bancorp Montana may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

