Those who invested in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) a year ago are up 15%

While Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 28% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 15%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Dynatrace only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Dynatrace grew its revenue by 32% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 15% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:DT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 25th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Dynatrace in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Dynatrace shareholders have gained 15% over the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 28% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dynatrace better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Dynatrace is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Dynatrace is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

