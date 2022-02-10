Those who invested in Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) five years ago are up 43%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 43%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 111%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 22% drop, in the last year.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Ducommun moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the Ducommun share price has gained 8.0% in three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 22% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 2.6% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:DCO Earnings Per Share Growth February 10th 2022

We know that Ducommun has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Ducommun had a tough year, with a total loss of 22%, against a market gain of about 7.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Ducommun (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

