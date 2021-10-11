Those who invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) a year ago are up 36%

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Over the last year the Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) share price is up 24%, but that's less than the broader market return. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 9.9% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Diamond Hill Investment Group was able to grow EPS by 50% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 24% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Diamond Hill Investment Group, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 10.59.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:DHIL Earnings Per Share Growth October 11th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Diamond Hill Investment Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Diamond Hill Investment Group, it has a TSR of 36% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Diamond Hill Investment Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Diamond Hill Investment Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

