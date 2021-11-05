Those who invested in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) a year ago are up 58%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 53% in that time.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Deluxe went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DLX Earnings Per Share Growth November 5th 2021

We know that Deluxe has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Deluxe will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Deluxe the TSR over the last 1 year was 58%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Deluxe has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 58% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Deluxe is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

