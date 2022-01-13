Those who invested in Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) a year ago are up 11%

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) share price is up 11% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Custom Truck One Source made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Custom Truck One Source's revenue grew by 201%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Let's face it the 11% share price gain in that time is underwhelming compared to the growth. When revenue spikes but the share price doesn't we can't help wondering if the market is missing something. It's possible that the market is worried about the losses, or simply that the growth was already priced in. Or, this could be worth adding to your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CTOS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Custom Truck One Source in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Custom Truck One Source are up 11% over the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 16%. The last three months haven't been great for shareholder returns, since the share price has trailed the market by 8.5% in the last three months. But a weak quarter certainly doesn't diminish the longer-term achievements of the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Custom Truck One Source better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Custom Truck One Source is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

