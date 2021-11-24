Those who invested in Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) five years ago are up 229%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) share price has soared 229% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 13% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Credit Acceptance managed to grow its earnings per share at 31% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 27% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:CACC Earnings Per Share Growth November 24th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Credit Acceptance's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Credit Acceptance shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 112% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 27% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Credit Acceptance (including 1 which is significant) .

