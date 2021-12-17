Those who invested in Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) a year ago are up 67%

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 67%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Concentrix was able to grow EPS by 160% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 67% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Concentrix as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CNXC Earnings Per Share Growth December 17th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Concentrix's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Concentrix shareholders have gained 67% over the last year, including dividends. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 0.4%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Concentrix better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Concentrix .

But note: Concentrix may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

