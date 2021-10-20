Those who invested in Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) five years ago are up 200%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is 186% higher today. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Cohu moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:COHU Earnings Per Share Growth October 20th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Cohu's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Cohu's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Cohu shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 200%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Cohu has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 63% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 25% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cohu better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Cohu you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

