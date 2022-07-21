Those who invested in Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) three years ago are up 92%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) share price is up 92% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 28% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 20%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Clearwater Paper moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CLW Earnings Per Share Growth July 21st 2022

We know that Clearwater Paper has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Clearwater Paper's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Clearwater Paper shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Clearwater Paper , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

