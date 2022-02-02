Those who invested in Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) a year ago are up 119%

While Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 21% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. During that period, the share price soared a full 119%. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Chico's FAS made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Chico's FAS saw its revenue grow by 16%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 119% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CHS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

Take a more thorough look at Chico's FAS' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Chico's FAS has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 119% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Chico's FAS (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Chico's FAS better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

