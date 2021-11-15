Those who invested in Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) five years ago are up 420%

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) share price is up a whopping 420% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. In the last week shares have slid back 2.2%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Champions Oncology only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Champions Oncology saw its revenue grow at 24% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 39% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Champions Oncology have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:CSBR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2021

We know that Champions Oncology has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Champions Oncology will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Champions Oncology shareholders are down 7.1% for the year, but the market itself is up 31%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 39% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Champions Oncology has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

