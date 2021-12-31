Those who invested in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) five years ago are up 56%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 56% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 36% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Central Garden & Pet managed to grow its earnings per share at 25% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:CENT Earnings Per Share Growth December 31st 2021

We know that Central Garden & Pet has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Central Garden & Pet will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Central Garden & Pet has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 36% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Central Garden & Pet better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Central Garden & Pet you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

