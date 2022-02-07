Those who invested in Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) three years ago are up 111%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) share price is 110% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. The last week saw the share price soften some 1.9%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Capital Bancorp was able to grow its EPS at 40% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 28% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.73.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CBNK Earnings Per Share Growth February 7th 2022

We know that Capital Bancorp has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Capital Bancorp rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 73% over the last year. That's including the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 28%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Capital Bancorp is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

