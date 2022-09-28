Those who invested in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) a year ago are up 18%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) share price is 18% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 22% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 8.6% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year California BanCorp grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 53%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 18% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about California BanCorp as it was before. This could be an opportunity. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.80.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:CALB Earnings Per Share Growth September 28th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on California BanCorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that California BanCorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 1.9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. If you would like to research California BanCorp in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

We will like California BanCorp better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

