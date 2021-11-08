Those who invested in Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) three years ago are up 62%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 21% in the last quarter. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 62% in three years isn't amazing.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Broadwind became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:BWEN Earnings Per Share Growth November 8th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Broadwind has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Broadwind's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 34% in the last year, Broadwind shareholders lost 2.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 4% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Broadwind better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Broadwind is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

