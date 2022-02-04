Those who invested in Betterware de Mexico. de (NASDAQ:BWMX) three years ago are up 161%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) share price is 135% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! In more good news, the share price has risen 13% in thirty days.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Betterware de Mexico. de achieved compound earnings per share growth of 65% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 33% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 10.54 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:BWMX Earnings Per Share Growth February 4th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Betterware de Mexico. de has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Betterware de Mexico. de stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Betterware de Mexico. de, it has a TSR of 161% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Betterware de Mexico. de shareholders took a loss of 40%, including dividends. In contrast the market gained about 5.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 38% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Betterware de Mexico. de that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Betterware de Mexico. de better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

