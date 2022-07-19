Those who invested in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) five years ago are up 50%

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 35%, less than the market return of 66%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Bank of America managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 6% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.78.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BAC Earnings Per Share Growth July 19th 2022

We know that Bank of America has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Bank of America the TSR over the last 5 years was 50%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Bank of America shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 11% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 16%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

