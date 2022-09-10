Those who invested in Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) five years ago are up 22%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 10% over five years, which is below the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 10%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Avnet achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 29% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 2% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.84.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:AVT Earnings Per Share Growth September 10th 2022

We know that Avnet has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Avnet's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Avnet, it has a TSR of 22% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Avnet shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Avnet is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

