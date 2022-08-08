Those who invested in Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) five years ago are up 35%

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 31% over five years, which is below the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 18%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Associated Capital Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last half decade Associated Capital Group's revenue has actually been trending down at about 9.1% per year. The falling revenue is arguably somewhat reflected in the lacklustre return of 5% per year over that time. Arguably that's not bad given the soft revenue and loss-making position. We'd keep an eye on changes in the trend - there may be an opportunity if the company returns to growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Associated Capital Group, it has a TSR of 35% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Associated Capital Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

