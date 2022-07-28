Those who invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) five years ago are up 68%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 60%, less than the market return of 75%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, American Homes 4 Rent became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the American Homes 4 Rent share price has gained 50% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 59% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 15% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 78.89, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:AMH Earnings Per Share Growth July 28th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for American Homes 4 Rent the TSR over the last 5 years was 68%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that American Homes 4 Rent returned a loss of 12% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 14%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Homes 4 Rent better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with American Homes 4 Rent (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

American Homes 4 Rent is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

