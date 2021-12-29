Those who invested in Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) three years ago are up 271%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) share price is 271% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 26% gain in the last three months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Alpine Immune Sciences isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Alpine Immune Sciences has grown its revenue at 112% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 55% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Alpine Immune Sciences is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:ALPN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Alpine Immune Sciences

A Different Perspective

Alpine Immune Sciences shareholders are up 4.6% for the year. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 22%. At least the longer term returns (running at about 55% a year, are better. Even the best companies don't see strong share price performance every year. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Alpine Immune Sciences (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Alpine Immune Sciences is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

