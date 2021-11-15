Those who invested in Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) a year ago are up 113%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 112%. On top of that, the share price is up 21% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. Looking back further, the stock price is 76% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Acuity Brands grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 34%. The share price gain of 112% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:AYI Earnings Per Share Growth November 15th 2021

We know that Acuity Brands has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Acuity Brands will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Acuity Brands has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 113% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.8% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. If you would like to research Acuity Brands in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Of course Acuity Brands may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.