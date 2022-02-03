Those who invested in 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) a year ago are up 24%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) share price is 21% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 8.1% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 7.6% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year 1st Source grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 49%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 21% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on 1st Source, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.31.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:SRCE Earnings Per Share Growth February 3rd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of 1st Source's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of 1st Source, it has a TSR of 24% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that 1st Source shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - 1st Source has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

1st Source is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

