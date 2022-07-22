Those who invested in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) three years ago are up 41%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) shareholders have seen the share price rise 41% over three years, well in excess of the market return (30%, not including dividends).

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin saw its revenue grow at 4.6% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In that time the share price is up 12% per year, which is not unreasonable given the revenue gorwth. Ultimately, the important thing is whether the company is trending to profitability. In this sort of situation it can be worth putting the stock on your watchlist. If it can become profitable, then even moderate revenue growth could grow profits quickly.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:BCOW Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin about their 9.2% loss for the year, but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -13%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over three years. Given the three year returns are better than the return over the last year, it might be that the broader market has weighed on the stock recently. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

