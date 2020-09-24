Thor's (THO) Q4 Earnings to be Hurt by Soft Market Demand

Thor Industries, Inc. THO is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Sep 28, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 200% and 18.5%, respectively. However, the metrics declined 27.1% and 33.1% year over year, respectively, due to lackluster segmental performance.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share has moved 5.3% north over the past 30 days to $1.39. This indicates an 18.2% decrease from the year-ago earnings of $1.70 per share. The consensus estimate for revenues is $2.30 billion, suggesting a 0.6% year-over-year decline.

Factors to Note

Softness in North American and European markets, as well as margin pressure are expected to have weighed on Thor’s profitability in the quarter to be reported. Although its demand gradually improved with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the northern Indiana region — where majority of the company’s facilities and suppliers are located — could have exacerbated the supply chain, workforce as well as other COVID-19-related risks.



Also, in Europe, it experienced some supply constraints from chassis manufacturers and certain component parts from non-chassis raw material vendors, which are likely to have put pressure on the top line.



The company has been plagued with various incremental costs and expenses like legal and professional costs, along with acquisition-related expenses. Continuous cost pressure and foreign currency headwinds may have been causes of concern for Thor, which shares space with Skyline Champion Corp. SKY, Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO and Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO in the same industry.



Although it is gradually showing an improvement, the negative impacts of the aforementioned factors are expected to reflect on the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Thor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +4.51%. You may uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

