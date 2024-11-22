Thorney Technologies Ups Stake in Anatara Lifesciences

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.
Thorney Technologies Limited has significantly increased its stake in Anatara Lifesciences, boosting its voting power from 7.76% to 9.83%. This change reflects Thorney’s strategic moves through rights issues and placements, adding substantial ordinary shares to its portfolio. Investors and market watchers might find this development indicative of Thorney’s confidence in Anatara’s prospects.
