Thorney Technologies Updates on Stock Buy-Back Program

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 170,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total number repurchased to 927,365. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to consolidate its shares and potentially enhance shareholder value.

