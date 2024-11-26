Thorney Technologies Updates Share Buy-Back Strategy

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.
Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a daily acquisition of 170,000 ordinary fully paid shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management, making it an intriguing development for investors watching the ASX-listed company.
