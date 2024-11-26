News & Insights

Thorney Technologies Updates Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 26, 2024 — 05:52 pm EST

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing a daily acquisition of 170,000 ordinary fully paid shares. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management, making it an intriguing development for investors watching the ASX-listed company.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

