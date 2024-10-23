Thorney Technologies Updates Share Buy-Back Plan

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Limited has announced an update to its on-market buy-back program, adjusting the number of shares on issue due to the finalization of a previous buy-back. This move reflects the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it indicates Thorney’s strategic focus on managing its equity efficiently.

