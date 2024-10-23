News & Insights

Stocks

Thorney Technologies Updates Share Buy-Back Plan

October 23, 2024 — 09:21 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Limited has announced an update to its on-market buy-back program, adjusting the number of shares on issue due to the finalization of a previous buy-back. This move reflects the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it indicates Thorney’s strategic focus on managing its equity efficiently.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.