Thorney Technologies Updates on Daily Buy-Back Activity

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.
Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced a daily update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 154,274 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative highlights the company’s efforts to manage their capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
