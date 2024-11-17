Thorney Technologies Updates on Daily Buy-Back Activity

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced a daily update on their ongoing on-market buy-back program, with 154,274 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative highlights the company’s efforts to manage their capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

