Thorney Technologies Ltd Updates on Stock Buy-Back

Thorney Technologies Limited (AU:TEK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thorney Technologies Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of an additional 200,000 shares, bringing the total to over 2.25 million shares repurchased so far. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:TEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.